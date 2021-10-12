Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,223,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 905,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

