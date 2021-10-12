Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,462.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,870. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 245.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,298.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,298.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

