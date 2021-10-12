Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,884 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 667,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.25. The company has a market capitalization of $441.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

