Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,829. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.