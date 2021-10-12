PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $62.98 million and $872,628.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.64 or 0.00500292 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.01042205 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

