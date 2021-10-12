Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,544.00 and last traded at $1,542.93. 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,504.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.

Get Partners Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,723.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,575.91.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.