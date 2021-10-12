PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 963 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 43,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,714. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

