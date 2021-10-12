PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

FFIV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.07. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.80. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

