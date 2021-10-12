PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,034. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.