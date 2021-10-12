PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

VO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.41 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

