Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of Paycom Software worth $1,974,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $521.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

