PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $301.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

