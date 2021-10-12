Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.31

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 720261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

