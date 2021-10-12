Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. Pennon Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.