PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $159,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

