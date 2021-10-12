Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,972.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

