Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of 422.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

