Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $64,000 in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINZ stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

