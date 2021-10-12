Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.