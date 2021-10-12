Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEKK stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

