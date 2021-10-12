Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKB. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,652,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 352,303 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOKB stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

