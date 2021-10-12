Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,438,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

