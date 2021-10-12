Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

