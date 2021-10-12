Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEKK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TEKK opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

