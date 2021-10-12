Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.