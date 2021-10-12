PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,956 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.