PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,956 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
