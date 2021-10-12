Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.82.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

