Piper Sandler Weighs in on Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robinhood Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $42.07 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

