PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

PJT opened at $81.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.