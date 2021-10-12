Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,290. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $255.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

