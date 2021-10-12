Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Achieves $33.09 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $33.09 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

