Portion (PRT) Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Portion has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $28,146.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00219269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00095105 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

