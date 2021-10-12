PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.