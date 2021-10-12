Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE PDS opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

