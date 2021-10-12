Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.37.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705 over the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,452,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

