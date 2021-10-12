Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,780,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,705,469. Premier Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

