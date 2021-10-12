Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Premier Biomedical stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,780,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,705,469. Premier Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
