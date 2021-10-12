Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,387,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

