Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIMS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

