Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $438,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

