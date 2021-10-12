Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $477,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Morphic stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 11,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

