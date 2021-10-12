Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,041. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.