Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

