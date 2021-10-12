Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 139.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.