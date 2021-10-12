Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 594 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $605.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.