Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $360.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.