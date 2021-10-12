Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $153.22 and a 52 week high of $236.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83.

