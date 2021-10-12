Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 34,425 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

