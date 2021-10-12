Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $41.55 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

