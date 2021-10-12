Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arconic by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARNC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

