Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,487 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

APA opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

